The First Full 'Diana' Trailer Shows The Princess' Untold Love Story With A Surgeon

The first full-length Princess Diana biopic trailer for “Diana” is finally here.

And it’s pretty powerful, showing a side of the People’s Princess the public has not seen.

The trailer shows a divorced Diana (Naomi Watts) falling in love with Dr. Hasnat Khan (played by “Lost” actor Naveen Andrews), a heart surgeon who couldn’t handle her global fame. Watch below:

