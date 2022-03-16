16 of the biggest fashion faux pas made by first couples

Rosalynn Carter committed what was considered a fashion faux pas at the time when she repeated a gown for her husband’s inauguration.

While the last few first ladies have reworn outfits to different official events, the practice used to be unacceptable. Rosalynn Carter committed this then-fashion sin when she wore an off-the-rack blue chiffon and gold-embroidered dress and matching coat to her husband President Jimmy Carter’s inaugural ball in 1977.

What sent the media into a tizzy was that the first lady had worn that same dress twice before, including when her husband was elected governor of Georgia in 1971, according to Time.

“Rosalynn set fashion back on its ear,” Edith Mayo, then-curator of the first ladies exhibit at the Smithsonian, told The Washington Post in 1997. “The industry really wanted her to wear a fashionable gown.”

One of the Smithsonian’s current curators, Lisa Kathleen Graddy, backed the first lady’s decision, though, saying, “It enhanced the incoming Carter presidency’s notions of modesty and frugality,” according to Time in 2013.