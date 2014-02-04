WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

LinkedIn Early Facebooker Matt Cohler was also an early member of LinkedIn.

Facebook turns 1o tomorrow. Who were the people behind Facebook back then, when it was just a startup?

How did they find Facebook in 2004, and where are the first 20 employees now?

Many of Facebook’s first employees are no longer at the company. Some left to join other successful tech companies like Playdom and Twitter. Others started their own companies like Quora, Asana and YouTube.

Those who remained at Facebook now have executive positions. Many of them are now absurdly rich.

Out of the first 20 employees, only two were women.

