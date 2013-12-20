Nearly Every Action Movie Star Is In The First 'Expendables 3' Teaser Trailer

The gift that keeps on giving.

Lionsgate has released the first teaser trailer for “The Expendables 3.”

Here are the stars in the third instalment : Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Kellan Lutz, Ronda Rousey, Victor Ortiz, Glen Powell and Kelsey Grammer.

Does it look absolutely ridiculous? Yes.

Are you going to see it anyway? Probably.

“The Expendables 3” is in theatres August 15.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the group:

