First Ever Layoffs Coming To Bloomberg LP

In its first layoffs ever, Bloomberg LP will cut 60 100 from its unprofitable television and radio ranks, which loses $20 million annually.



The Post‘s Keith Kelly reports the company is still adding people elsewhere. So this isn’t necessarily an indication of a company-wide problem, but with all the blood on Wall Street its certain Bloomberg is profiting less from its perennial cash cow, the Bloomberg terminal.

