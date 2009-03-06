First-Day Sales Put U2 On Track To Score Seventh #1 Album

U2 is poised to post its seventh No. 1 album next week, thanks to strong first-day sales. No Line on the Horizon led Nielsen SoundScan’s March 4 building chart, tracking sales through last Tuesday, by a wide margin.

The album could lead the best music sales week since December and possibly move 400,000 copies.

Still, U2’s last album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb sold more than twice as many copies (840,000) in its opening week 2004. Granted, this was Thanksgiving week, so the pre-holiday buying spree probably helped that. But the drop is nonetheless an indication that album sales are down markedly since then, even for the self-proclaimed biggest band in the world.

