First Day of Work Horror Stories

No matter what, the first day of a new job can be nerve-wracking. But what if your house catches on fire?



Check out that story and more.

On Fire: Steve Dilts was once a freshly minted school teacher, ready to embark on his journey to mould young minds. There he was, standing before his very first class of 9th graders just about to start his first lesson.

When suddenly, a “wide-eyed 6th grader called to me ‘Mr. Dilts, Mr. Dilts! You need to go to the office— your house is on fire!'”

Was this a first-day prank? he wondered. No such luck. The school secretary urgently appeared in the doorway confirming that his rental house, about a dozen blocks from the school, was in fact on fire.

“I rounded the last corner to our street in time to see flames start shooting 20 feet, into the air above our cedar shake roof,” Dilts says. Had another five minutes gone by, the old roof would have gone off like a firework, the crew chief told him.

Dilts returned to school in time to start his next class on time, with a salvageable house and a good story to tell.

***

Stuck in the Warehouse: Ally (who prefers to conceal her full name for confidentiality) had hardly been seated at her computer on the first day of her job before she was whisked away and taken to the company warehouse, dropped off in front of a mess of boxes (in her heels and pantsuit!) and instructed to create displays for their warehouse sale the following week.

“After walking back in the rain to the office building to retrieve my belongings I had found tons of missed calls from my concerned fiancé and family who had thought I’d gone missing,” she says.

***

Mouse for an Office Mate: Lisa Concepcion, marketing consultant and editor of Lisa Takes Miami blog, started a new job about 10 years ago with a PR firm in the Big Apple.

Her spiffy office turned out to be “a closet and in the corner I hear scratching and a squeak,” she says. “I look over and there’s a small mouse hanging out as if to say, hello, I’m your new office mate. Can I get you some Post-Its?”

She immediately walked out, said this is not going to be good fit and found another job two weeks later. Cheers to you, Lisa, for not putting up with pesky, mousy coworkers!

