Gary Oldman Fights To Save The Human Race In First 'Planet Of The Apes' Trailer

In case you didn’t know, 20th Century Fox is releasing a sequel to 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” next summer called “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

The first trailer for the film was released today and it’s not too exciting.

Here’s the synopsis for the film:

“A growing nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar is threatened by a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. They reach a fragile peace, but it proves short-lived, as both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth’s dominant species.”

Essentially, it’s apes and humans fighting for the title of most dominant species on Earth.

A few things you should know about the sequel you’ll soon discover from watching the trailer:

James Franco isn’t in it. Director Rupert Wyatt who worked on the first film isn’t back either.

What happened?

Deadline reported Wyatt wasn’t comfortable with having the sequel ready for an original May 2014 release date.

With Wyatt gone, Franco exited as well. He told MTV News he was originally set to have a small role in the sequel.

Instead, we have Gary Oldman (always a favourite to watch), Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark 30”), and Keri Russell.

As for the director, Matt Reeves took over. You’ll know him for 2008’s monster movie “Cloverfield.”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” is in theatres next July.

