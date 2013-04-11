First David Jones, Now Victoria's Secret? More Bad News For Miranda Kerr

Photo:
The past few weeks haven’t been great for Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr.
She was replaced as the David Jones ambassador last month. It was reputedly a $1 million-a-year contract with the Australian retail chain.
Now it appears she’s out of favour at Victoria’s Secret, too, with US Weekly reporting she has been dropped as one of the lingerie line’s official “angels”.
Victoria’s Secret says Kerr will be on the catwalk for 2013 show and appear in catalogues, but the report says her angels contract was not renewed.
That deal was worth a reported $1 million over three years — but the global reach of the brand gave Kerr massive exposure. Previous angels have included Tyra Banks and Gisele Bundchen. Kerr was the first Australian appointed to the role.
Kerr is now 30, which is starting to get to the upper end of a model’s working age. She has been focusing on some of her own business projects lately, including Kora Organics.
Miranda Kerr has been modelling since she was 13, appearing in television advertisements. Her most prolific campaign before Victoria's Secret was for Maybelline Cosmetics.
She became the ambassador for Mango, replacing Kate Moss, and Kora Organics skincare. She also signed contracts with Clinique and Reebok and started walking in Fashion Week runway shows.
Her advertisements were everywhere, and she became arguably the most famous Victoria's Secret Angel. She was even tapped to wear the $2.5 million fantasy bra in the 2011 fashion show.
Meanwhile, Kerr featured on Sexiest Woman Alive lists for FHM and Esquire UK, even appearing topless on the latter's cover.
The Victoria's Secret commitment to hiring relatable women is why the company said it would never hire bombshell Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton. Like Upton, Kerr has become too sexy for her own good.
Kerr was even rumoured to be divorcing Orlando Bloom because her modelling career made her way more successful than him (the couple denies the claims and is still together.)
Between her marriage woes in the tabloids, and her ubiquity in advertisements, Kerr was becoming a threat to Victoria's Secret's female customers.
All of her commitments with other brands would also make it difficult to devote adequate time to her Angel duties.
In recent months, it's been clear that the brand was working to promote other models, like South African beauty Candice Swanepoel. The brand put Swanepoel on the cover of its swimsuit catalogue and featured her prominently in the televised fashion show.
But even if her contract is over, Kerr will be fine. She has other contracts and is still expected to walk the Victoria's Secret runway, even if she's not an official Angel.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.