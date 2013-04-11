First David Jones, Now Victoria's Secret? More Bad News For Miranda Kerr

Photo:

The past few weeks haven’t been great for Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr.

She was replaced as the David Jones ambassador last month. It was reputedly a $1 million-a-year contract with the Australian retail chain.

Now it appears she’s out of favour at Victoria’s Secret, too, with US Weekly reporting she has been dropped as one of the lingerie line’s official “angels”.

Victoria’s Secret says Kerr will be on the catwalk for 2013 show and appear in catalogues, but the report says her angels contract was not renewed.

That deal was worth a reported $1 million over three years — but the global reach of the brand gave Kerr massive exposure. Previous angels have included Tyra Banks and Gisele Bundchen. Kerr was the first Australian appointed to the role.

Kerr is now 30, which is starting to get to the upper end of a model’s working age. She has been focusing on some of her own business projects lately, including Kora Organics.

