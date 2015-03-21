Malia Obama's latest visit to an Ivy League school sparks more rumours about her college plans

Screenshot Via YouTube / TV Max Malia and the First Lady toured Columbia University’s campus in February

First Daughter Malia Obama will be taking an official tour of Brown University next week, according to the school’s online blog.

Malia’s tour of Brown’s Providence, Rhode Island campus is just the latest in a tour of East Coast schools. She visited another Ivy — Columbia University — as well as New York University and Barnard College earlier in the year.

She also toured several West Coast universities last year, visiting Stanford University and the University of California at Berkeley.

“According to sources, neither the First Lady nor the President is expected to accompany Malia on the trip to Providence,” local Providence news source, GoLocalProv, said. The First Lady has accompanied her on some of her previous college tours, while the President has been absent from them all.

The 16-year-old high school junior has yet to say if she has any favourites among the colleges she has toured, so there is plenty of speculation abounds as to what her final choice will be.

One popular theory is that she will end up at the President’s alma mater Columbia University. Other people believe that Stanford will win out due to the President’s admitted fondness for the school. In fact, the President may have tipped his hand with comment he made while in Palo Alto at a cybersecurity summit last week.

“Let’s face it, I like Stanford grads,” Obama said, adding that Stanford “is the place that made nerd cool.”

