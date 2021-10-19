The first person on every season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to get a perfect score
Kelly Monaco impressed judges on season one.
Kelly Monaco got the perfect score with a freestyle routine. ABC
The season’s eventual winner Kelly Monaco, and her partner Alec Mazo, finally captured that elusive perfect score during their finale
freestyle
to J Lo’s “Let’s Get Loud.”
The judges thought Stacy Keibler did a phenomenal samba during season two.
Stacy Keibler and Tony Dovolani did a high-scoring samba. Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez
Week five was very good to former wrestler Stacy Keibler and her pro partner Tony Dovolani after they delivered a flawless
samba
.
However, it was not enough to topple Drew Lachey who went on to win with Cheryl Burke.
Mario Lopez earned the first perfect score during season three.
Karina Smirnoff and Mario Lopez on season three of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ ABC
“Saved by the Bell” star and “Extra” host Mario Lopez broke through with the first perfect score of season three after a scintillating
tango
with his partner, Karina Smirnoff.
Apolo Anton Ohno’s samba blew away the judges during season four.
The pair ended up winning the competition. Getty/Katy Win
Olympic champion speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno paired with then-new pro Julianne Hough to earn the first perfect score of
season four.
The pair would end up winning the mirrorball trophy that season.
Sabrina Bryan scored a perfect score during season five.
Mark Ballas and Sabrina Bryan performed a Paso Doble. Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages
“The Cheetah Girls” star Sabrina Bryan’s shocking elimination was made all the more stunning by the fact that she’d just performed a perfect
Paso Doble
with partner Mark Ballas.
Judges believed Kristi Yamaguchi’s jive was seriously good on season six.
Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas got a perfect score for their jive. ABC
After getting high scores throughout the season, Olympic figure skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi and pro Ballas finally received a perfect score for their high octane
jive
.
The judges felt Brooke Burke’s foxtrot was phenomenal on season seven.
Brooke Burke and Derek Hough won season seven. MCNEAL/ABC
Actress and former “DWTS” host Brooke Burke and pro partner Derek Hough’s pristine
foxtrot
was just the first step toward their season-seven victory.
Gilles Marini grabbed the judges’ attention during season eight.
Cheryl Burke and Gilles Marini impressed judges with their Argentine tango. Getty/Kevin Winter
The “Sex and the City” and “Switched at Birth” actor Gilles Marini had a fairly successful foray into the world of ballroom.
His perfect
Argentine tango with Burke was just one of his many memorable moments on the show.
Mya gave judges an impressive samba during season nine.
Dmitry Chaplin and Myra didn’t win the season. Getty/Henry S. Dziekan III
Singer Mya and her partner Dmitry Chaplin seemed poised for a season nine victory after a sizzling
1970s samba
to Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls.”
But the trophy would eventually go to another well-known vocalist, Donnie Osmond.
Evan Lysacek worked his way up during season 10.
Anna Trebunskaya and Evan Lysacek impressed judges with an Argentine tango. Getty/ Alberto E. Rodriguez
After a rocky samba in the previous week, Olympic gold medalist figure skater Evan Lysacek was looking to redeem himself in the eyes of the voters and partner Anna Trebunskaya.
He did just that, earning a perfect score for an
Argentine tango.
Jennifer Grey danced her way to the top on season 11.
Throughout the season, they continued to score well with the judges. ABC / Adam Larkey
“Dirty Dancing” alum Jennifer Grey and pro partner Derek Hough struck gold with their sensual
rumba
to Foreigner’s “Waiting for a Girl Like You.” They remained at the top for the rest of the season and made their way to the winners’ circle.
Hines Ward made a heroic comeback for season 12.
The judges gave them a perfect score for their Argentine tango. AP Images
Super Bowl champion Hines Ward and his partner, Kym Johnson, were looking to make a comeback after a scary fall in practice which left Johnson’s neck injured.
They scored a touchdown with their
Argentine tango.
J.R. Martinez was twice as nice on season 13.
Karina Smirnoff and J.R. Martinez ended up winning. Getty/Stephen Lovekin
Former Army vet turned actor J.R. Martinez and his partner Smirnoff doubled up on perfection in week eight — first
for their waltz
and then for an instant dance.
His good fortune continued to the end of the season when he won the mirrorball trophy.
Maria Menounos brought the passion for season 14.
Maria Menounos and Derek Hough impressed judges with their Paso Doble. Getty/Jason Meritt
Former “E! News” host Maria Menounos and partner Derek Hough delivered a knockout punch in week seven with a jaw-dropping
Paso Doble
.
Sabrina Bryan did it again in season 15.
Sabrina Bryan was sent home shortly after. Getty/Valerie Macon
Sabrina Bryan got a second shot at “DWTS” glory during the all-star season. This time she was partnered with Louis Van Amstel and they earned rave reviews for their
rumba
.
But Bryan was once again ousted in a shocking elimination exactly five years to the
day of her last dismissal from the ballroom.
Zendaya rocked the salsa during season 16.
Val Chmerkovskiy and Zendaya scored the first perfect score of the season. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Disney actress Zendaya and partner Val Chmerkovskiy teamed up with another pro, Gleb Savchenko, for an amazing
salsa
which brought in the first perfect score of season 16.
Elizabeth Berkley’s cha-cha brought the house down on season 17.
Elizabeth Berkley and Val Chmerkovskiy impressed with their cha-cha. Getty/Mike Coppola
Another “Saved by the Bell” alum followed in the footsteps of Lopez’s perfection. Elizabeth Berkley and Chmerkovskiy reached the milestone in week six with their
cha-cha
.
James Maslow found magic during Disney week during season 18.
James Maslow Peta Murgatroyd and got a perfect score for their performance to ‘Let It Go.’ Getty/Frazer Harrison
Actor and singer James Maslow, together with partner Peta Murgatroyd, wowed the judges with a
contemporary
masterpiece set to Disney’s “Frozen” track “Let It Go.”
Janel Parrish’s jazz impressed judges during season 19.
Janel Parrish and Val Chmerkovskiy learned their routine in two days. Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez
“Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish and her partner, Chmerkovskiy, took a huge risk with their
jazz
routine, which had to be learned in two days after their original idea was scrapped by producers.
It paid off— they earned the first perfect score of the season.
Rumer Willis danced a rumba to remember during season 20.
Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy earned a perfect score on their rumba. ABC
Rumer Willis and Chmerkovskiy treated the audience to a classic
rumba.
It impressed the judge and resulted in the first perfect score of the season.
Change was good for Alexa PenaVega during season 21.
Alexa PenaVega got a perfect score with a different dance partner. Getty/Rodin Eckenroth
During switch-up week, actress Alexa PenaVega took a break from her original partner, Ballas, to team up with Derek Hough for a
tango
.
The new pair earned the first perfect score of the season.
The week-seven forecast was good for Ginger Zee during season 22.
Val Chmerkovskiy and Ginger Zee earned a perfect score on Icons Night. Getty/Jesse Grant
The first perfect score of season 22 came on Icons Night as meteorologist Ginger Zee and her pro partner Chmerkovskiy danced a winning
waltz
to “I Have Nothing.”
Laurie Hernandez made history in season 23.
Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy ended up winning the season. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Olympic champion gymnast Laurie Hernandez became the
youngest contestant
in “DWTS” history to nab the first perfect score of the season.
It all went down in week four after her brilliant
jazz routine with Chmerkovskiy.
Heather Morris’ rumba brought the heat in season 24.
Heather Morris was sent home the same night. ABC
“Glee” star Heather Morris’
rumba to TLC’s “Waterfalls”
drew rave reviews from the judges and a perfect score.
Unfortunately, it was not enough to keep Morris off the chopping block. She and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy were eliminated that same night.
Jordan Fisher’s foxtrot was loved by judges during season 25.
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold ended up winning their season. ABC/Adam Rose
“Hamilton” actor and singer Jordan Fisher teamed up with Lindsay Arnold to turn in a stellar
foxtrot
to “You’re Welcome” from “Moana,” earning them the first perfect score that season.
Adam Rippon’s jazz routine blew judges away during season 26.
Jenna Johnson and Adam Rippon ended up winning this season. Dancing With the Stars/YouTube
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon’s
jazz
with partner Jenna Johnson pulled in a perfect score, which he capped off with a season-26 win.
Juan Pablo Di Pace earned the first perfect score of season 27.
Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke. Getty/Robin Marchant
Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and Burke did an
emotional, fiery samba to “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez
and the two received a perfect score — plus a standing ovation from judge Len Goodman.
During season 28, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber got the first perfect score.
Ally Brooke sang for part of the dance. YouTube/Dancing With The Stars
Although they didn’t win the competition, musician Ally Brooke and her star partner, Sasha Farber, took home the first
perfect score of season 28.
The two did a jaw-dropping Paso Doble to “Higher” by Ally Brooke and Matoma.
Nev Schulman got the first perfect score on season 29.
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson during Villains’ Night. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
Star of MTV’s “Catfish” Nev Schulman and his pro, Johnson, earned the first perfect score of the season during Villans’ Night. They did a “Black Swan”-inspired routine.
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earned the perfect score with a “Grease”-themed dance.
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on season 30. Christopher Willard/ABC