First Charge Against PE Firm In NY Kickback Scandal

The investigation into kickbacks to placement agents for the New York pension fund has resulted in the first charges against a private equity manager. So far, there have investigations into the likes of Carlyle and Quadrangle’s Steve Rattner, but no charges.



In this case, the charges are being filed by Aldus Equity and its partner Saul Meyer. Says peHUB, which has a copy of the SEC’s criminal complaint, it’s unlikely to be the last.

Sec Complaint



