Pence falsely claims 'we flattened the curve' the day after the US broke its single day record for new COVID-19 cases

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence delivered false statements at the first press conference for the White House Coronavirus Task Force in two months on Friday.

Pence claimed the US has “flattened the curve” despite seeing a record number of new cases reported nationwide on Thursday.

The vice president did not wear a mask, while Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx did.

“We want the American people to understand that it’s almost inarguable that more testing is generating more cases,” Pence said, despite medical experts refuting that claim.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the first White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference in two months, Vice President Mike Pence stuck to happy talk and falsely claimed the United States has “flattened the curve” as new cases rise.

Pence, who once claimed the coronavirus pandemic in the US would be “behind us” by Memorial Day, described the nation’s testing and PPE efforts as “a national accomplishment,” and eschewed optimism despite what he described as a “precipitous” increase in cases in the South.

Less than 24 hours before Pence appeared on stage Friday, the US broke its record for newly reported COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Pence falsely attributed the rise in cases to increased testing.

“We want the American people to understand that it’s almost inarguable that more testing is generating more cases,” Pence said.

Medical experts and high profile figures like Bill Gates have refuted that claim, citing a rise in the percentage of positive cases as evidence that increased testing is not inflating the number of cases.

Even the Trump administration’s CDC Director Robert Redfield acknowledged Thursday that the actual number of COVID-19 infections is likely 10 times higher than the test results are indicating.

Pence also falsely claimed that the US has “flattened the curve” for new cases, despite overall new daily cases going up toward the end of June.

#Pence: The reality is we are in a much better place. We were able to flatten the curve ** Comparison with (similarly populated) European Union numbers: pic.twitter.com/KEAdVeZYvX — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) June 26, 2020

“We slowed the spread, we flattened the curve, we saved lives,” Pence claimed.

Pence was flanked by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who have had far less visibility at White House events recently and were appearing in their official capacity on the task force before the press for the first time in two months.

Fauci and Birx wore masks, while Pence did not.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.