An 82-year-old woman is the first coronavirus death in New York state

AP Photo/John Minchillo Shoppers wear face masks and sanitize their hands on the footpath at Herald Square on March 12.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that an 82-year-old woman with a pre-existing respiratory condition has died after becoming infected with coronavirus.

This marks the first coronavirus-related death in New York, where there are currently more than 500 positive cases.

At the time of writing, the US has more than 2,300 cases of coronavirus, and over 50 related deaths.

An 82-year-old woman with emphysema is the first person in New York to die from coronavirus, according to government officials.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news on Saturday, writing on Twitter: “I am saddened to report the #COVID19-related death of an 82-year-old women in NYC who had a pre-existing respiratory disease (emphysema).”

“I extend my condolences to her family during this challenging time,” he continued.

Just two days earlier, Cuomo announced a ban on any New York event with more than 500 people in attempts to help prevent further spread of the virus. As Insider’s Haven Orecchio-Egresitz reported, all Broadway shows have also been suspended for the time being, and many tourist-centric locations have closed.

And in the town of New Rochelle – which has the highest number of New York cases so far – a drive-through coronavirus test facility has been installed. The site is currently testing up to 200 people per day, though that number is expected to increase.

The facility is also said to be safe for medical workers, as those who think they might be infected can receive a nasal swab while staying inside their vehicles.

At the time of writing, the US has more than 2,300 cases of coronavirus, and over 50 related deaths – more than 500 of which are in New York.

