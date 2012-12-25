What It's Like Flying First Class On The Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Photo: Boeing

I was lucky enough to grab a seat on Boeing’s new super plane, the Dreamliner, for my trip to Houston last week to visit my parents for the holidays.And I was especially lucky to be bumped up to first class.



This wasn’t my first time in first class, but it was my first time on a state-of-the art aircraft like the Dreamliner.

It was incredible.

I flew United, one of the first airlines to get the Dreamliner. Overall, the first class experience wasn’t any different or special compared to other United flights I’ve been on. United treats its Dreamliner first class customers the same as they treat first class customers on any other plane.

And the food is just as bad. I had some sort of thick tomato soup and a salad with a sliced chicken breast on top. I could only stomach about half of it. Luckily, first class passengers get all the wine they can drink with their meal, so that made up for it.

The other first class passengers didn’t seem rich or famous. I didn’t talk to any of them, but most were casually dressed and I assume they were going to Houston to visit family for the holidays just like I was.

The real allure is the aircraft itself.

Every detail on the Dreamliner is meticulously thought out, from the lay-flat seats to the windows that go dark with the push of a button. Even the toilet was impressive.

The Dreamliner also has a special air filtration system that humidifies the cabin so you don’t feel like you’ve spent several hours in a dry germ tube when you land. Instead, you feel clean and refreshed.

I’ve been spoiled, and I’m not looking forward to flying back home in a few days on a regular old 737.

Want to see what it’s like riding the Dreamliner? Check out the gallery below for a photo tour.

Note: Boeing/United did not pay for my trip. My parents were kind enough to fly me to Houston in style. Thanks guys!

