What It's Like Flying First Class On The Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Photo: Boeing
I was lucky enough to grab a seat on Boeing’s new super plane, the Dreamliner, for my trip to Houston last week to visit my parents for the holidays.And I was especially lucky to be bumped up to first class.
This wasn’t my first time in first class, but it was my first time on a state-of-the art aircraft like the Dreamliner.
It was incredible.
I flew United, one of the first airlines to get the Dreamliner. Overall, the first class experience wasn’t any different or special compared to other United flights I’ve been on. United treats its Dreamliner first class customers the same as they treat first class customers on any other plane.
And the food is just as bad. I had some sort of thick tomato soup and a salad with a sliced chicken breast on top. I could only stomach about half of it. Luckily, first class passengers get all the wine they can drink with their meal, so that made up for it.
The other first class passengers didn’t seem rich or famous. I didn’t talk to any of them, but most were casually dressed and I assume they were going to Houston to visit family for the holidays just like I was.
The real allure is the aircraft itself.
Every detail on the Dreamliner is meticulously thought out, from the lay-flat seats to the windows that go dark with the push of a button. Even the toilet was impressive.
The Dreamliner also has a special air filtration system that humidifies the cabin so you don’t feel like you’ve spent several hours in a dry germ tube when you land. Instead, you feel clean and refreshed.
I’ve been spoiled, and I’m not looking forward to flying back home in a few days on a regular old 737.
Want to see what it’s like riding the Dreamliner? Check out the gallery below for a photo tour.
Note: Boeing/United did not pay for my trip. My parents were kind enough to fly me to Houston in style. Thanks guys!
All first class seats have a touchscreen entertainment centre with dozens of movies and TV shows to choose from.
There's mood lighting throughout the cabin. Sometimes the lights flash and change colours like you're stuck in a disco. It was a bit annoying when that happened. But the lights are pretty calming for most of the flight.
Here are the seat controls. The first class seats go completely flat. Since I had an afternoon flight, I wasn't very tired, so I just reclined my seat a bit and put my feet up.
There's a charging station on every seat. It even includes a USB port for charging your iPhone. That funky-looking outlet can fit any power plug, no matter what country it's from.
Here's what it looks like when you're reclining and have your feet up. The first class cabin has three rows with two seats each. I sat in the middle row.
The entertainment centre can be controlled with your TV's touchscreen, but there's also a remote if you're lazy and want to sit back and relax.
The remote also has a full QWERTY keyboard and gaming controls for some of the entertainment centre's built-in games.
United gives all first class passengers a free set of headphones. They didn't sound very good though.
See how some of the windows are dark blue? That's because you can make them dark just by pressing a button.
Lunch time! I had soup and salad. It wasn't very good, but at least you get free unlimited wine. The flight attendants walk through the cabin and make sure your glass is always full.
The perks didn't stop in the main cabin. Even the bathrooms were cool. The toilet lid closes automatically when you flush.
And you don't even need to touch anything! Just wave your hand in front of the sensor and the toilet flushes. Pretty cool!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.