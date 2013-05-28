The First 'Citi Bike' Has Been Stolen

The first Citi Bike was stolen last night, reports the New York Post’s Natasha Velez.



The pedal pilferer snatched the blue Citi Bike at around 6 p.m. in Kips Bay, and was able to ride off before workers noticed. The crew had been busy placing a load of the $825 rental bicycles into a rack at Second Avenue and 25th Street, and had not yet locked them in place when the thief struck.”

According to Velez, the bike thief was still at large as of last night.

Citi Bike is a citywide bike sharing program launching today in New York City.

