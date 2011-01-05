First Celebrity Scandal Of 2011: John Mellencamp Leaves Wife Of Almost 20 Years For Meg Ryan

One week after splitting from his wife of almost 20 years, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp has been photographed grocery shopping with Meg Ryan, reports TMZ.



Mellencamp publicly split from his wife, supermodel Elaine Irwin Mellencamp, last week. They have two sons, and are “proud of their 20 years together.”

Irwin, who has modelled for Victoria’s Secret, Ralph Lauren, and Almay, married Mellencamp 10 weeks after meeting him at the age of 23. Curiously, Irwin was also once an at-large delegate to the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

TMZ posts a video of Ryan and Mellencamp together, and says that the two have reportedly been dating for the past couple of weeks, “even spending some QT together on Martha’s Vineyard recently.”

In the words of Mellencamp himself: “Life goes on.”

Go to TMZ to watch the video >

