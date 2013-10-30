Here's The First Cat Video Ever, Thomas Edison's 'The Boxing Cats' From 1894

Today is National Cat Day so everyone is passing around cat videos.

Here’s the original.

It’s from July 1894 and it was made at Thomas Edison’s Black Maria Studio in West Orange, N.J. It’s called, “The Boxing Cats.”

The official summary on the Library of Congress reads, “A very interesting and amusing subject.”

Indeed.

The first cat video ever, and one of the earliest sports videos ever (via the Museum of the Moving Image):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

