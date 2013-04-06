Julianne Moore Plays A Wicked mum In The First 'Carrie' Trailer

The first full trailer for the “Carrie” remake is finally here.



Featuring Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore, the film is a remake of the 1976 horror classic with Sissy Spacek as the ostracized Maine high school girl with supernatural powers.

Moore plays an abusive mother, locking daughter, Carrie (Moretz), in the closet “Harry Potter” style.

Based on Stephen King’s 1974 novel, the film was originally supposed to hit theatres this spring, but was later pushed back to October 18.

We first showed off a teaser trailer and poster from the upcoming film last year after New York Comic Con.

Check out the trailer below:

The number that shows up at the end of the trailer, 207-404-2604, has been live since October. It’s part of the #WhatHappenedtoCarrie campaign initiated last year. Dial it and you’ll hear one of the film’s stars Moretz or Moore.

(By the way, 207 is a Maine area code — the only one in the state!)

