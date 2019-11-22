What first, business, and economy class looks like on Emirates

- Business Insider’s Rachel Hosie takes us on a tour through each class on Emirates’ double-decker Airbus A380.
- The whole lower level of the plane is made up of economy seats.
- To access business and first class you have to ascend a spiral staircase at the back of the plane.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Watch the video to see how each class gets progressively more luxurious.
Produced by Charlie Floyd and David Ibekwe.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.