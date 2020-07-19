A private jet firm just took delivery of the first ever Bombardier Global 5500, a $46 million jet that can fly nearly 7,000 miles – see inside

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

Private jet charter operator ExecuJet just took delivery of the first Bombardier Global 5500 in late-June, flying it back to its new home in Zurich.

The world’s newest private jet is an upgrade to the existing Global 5000 but boasts a greater range and maximum speed thanks to new Rolls-Royce engines.

Business Insider obtained exclusive photos of the $US46 million jet with the newest interior products and cockpit from Bombardier onboard.

The world’s newest private jet has arrived at its new home and is ready for action.

Switzerland’s ExecuJet was the first to take delivery of Bombardier’s newest private jet, the Global 5500, just last month. An enhanced version of the Global 5000, the newest member of the family boats greater range and speed at a time when long-range jets are peaking in popularity with the wealthy turning to private jets for their aviation needs.

Bombardier had already debuted the Global 7500, which can fly the furthest of any wide-cabin jet from competitors Gulfstream and Dassault, in 2018 with swanky add-ons like a shower and bedroom. But while the Global 7500 is the largest in the family, the Global 5500 is among the smallest, catering to those who want the longer range but don’t need a larger plane.

The Canadian manufacturer introduced new Rolls-Royce engines with the Global 5500 and also gave it the newest cabin interior products and a highly-advanced cockpit. So while it may not be the largest, it’s still a massive upgrade from its predecessor.

Business Insider was given exclusive photos of the plane that arrived in Switzerland less than a month ago and has been flying around Europe since from its new home in Zurich.

Take a look inside the $US46 million private jet.

Here she is, the very first Global 5500 to roam the skies.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

Switzerland’s ExecuJet has the honour of being the first to fly the Global 5500, using it for private charter operations based in Zurich.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The jet is painted in the red, white, and blue colours of the Luxembourgish flag as ExecuJet is a subsidiary of the Luxaviation Group, based in the tiny but incredibly wealthy European country of Luxembourg.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The Global 5500 has the same build as its predecessor, the Global 5000, but the improvements are in the aircraft’s engine, speeds, range, and interior cabin.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The interior cabin features three living areas with an open concept configuration in the forward sections.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The Global 5500 can seat up to 16 but ExecuJet opted for a 12-passenger configuration.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The first communal section is the club suite, with two pairs of seats facing each other on each side of the cabin.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

It’s the quintessential space found on nearly all wide-cabin private jets, ideal for sitting during take-off and landing.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The jet features the new Nuage seat offered by Bombardier that uses a new tilt system to offer a deep recline. It can also go fully flat for sleeping and rotate to different angles.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

Each seat pair has a retractable table that’s stored in the sidewall and can be used in-flight for enjoying drinks, eating meals, doing work on a laptop, or even a one-on-one card game.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The next section is the dining and conference area, similarly with two pairs of seats that face each other.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

It’s located at the centre of the jet directly over the wings.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The large dining room table is ideal for use during mealtimes and is another staple of wide-cabin jet travel.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The adjacent counter can also hold food items for a cabin attendant to easily serve the passengers or put out a spread of food for passengers to enjoy in-between meal services.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

When not being used for meals, the table can also be used as a conference room table to hold business meetings.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The final passenger compartment is the private suite in the very back of the jet.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The enclosed space usually features a pair of divan couches that face each other but can be converted into beds for longer flights.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

With a range of 5,900 nautical miles, the Global 5500 is easily capable of flights over 10 hours in duration, making the beds useful.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The jet can sleep seven passengers in total across six beds with each couch and seat pair able to be converted into a bed.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The “executive” style is another option for the private suite that includes a couch opposite another seat pair.

Bombardier A Bombardier Global 5500 rendering

Individual aircraft owners tend to prefer this configuration as it acts almost like a private office while also offering the couch as a bed.

Bombardier A Bombardier Global 5500 rendering

Charter operators prefer the dual-divan couch configuration at is allows for a higher seat count while also offering more beds.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

The Global 5500 also offers pilots a modern cockpit with an advanced avionics suite.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

Bombardier calls this cockpit the Vision flight deck.

Bombardier A Bombardier Global 5500 rendering.

Heads-up displays also give the pilots additional information when flying thanks to cameras and sensors located in the aircraft’s nose.

Bombardier A Bombardier Global 5500 rendering.

The business end of the jet offers high-definition displays and traditional W-shaped control yokes for pilots.

Bombardier A Bombardier Global 5500 rendering.

The new jet can fly at a top speed of Mach .90, thanks to new Rolls-Royce Pearl engines, as opposed to a top speed of Mach .89 with the Global 5000.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

Accessible city pairs include Zurich-Los Angeles, San Francisco-Buenos Aires, and London-Cape Town.

Bombardier A Bombardier Global 5500 rendering.

Bombardier also claims that the new wing design gives the Global 5500 the “smoothest ride” out of other aircraft in its class.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

Contending with the Global 5500 is the Gulfstream G500, one of the American manufacturer’s newest offerings.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Gulfstream G500.

The Gulfstream jet can fly just slightly faster at Mach .925.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

But Bombardier bests the Gulfstream is cabin width and length, with the Global 5500 offering a 7-foot, 11-inch cabin.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider A Gulfstream G500.

ExecuJet also allows pets onboard its Global 5500.

Niclas von Planta/ExecuJet ExecuJet’s Bombardier Global 5500.

