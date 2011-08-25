Our Very First Apple Gadgets And Why We Loved Them So Much

I wasn't blown away by an Apple product until I bought the third generation 40 gigabyte iPod.

I'd grown up with one of the all-in-one Apple computers because my parents were teachers. I also had a Macintosh later on. But neither of those computers meant much to me. They mostly collected dust. In college I had a Compaq, I think. After college, I bought the iMac with the silver arm, and the half sphere bottom half. It was a really beautiful computer, and I still have a soft spot in my heart for that design.

But, as I said, the iPod is what truly melted my mind. I remember buying it, opening it up and marveling at how small it was. To that point, I was going to work with a Discman and a fat stack of CDs. Suddenly, every CD I owned fit in this little box, with room for more!

It changed my life and made me an Apple product devotee. I finally got what everyone else was talking about when they talked about loving Apple products.