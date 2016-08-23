7 different teams received first-place votes in the first AP college football poll

Now that the Olympics are over, America now turns to its most beloved sport: football. And what better way to kick that off than with the release of the first College Football AP Top 25 poll.

Given the recent dominance of Alabama, it’s no surprise to see them ranked first, but after that, there are six other teams that received first-place votes.

The parity is a bit surprising, especially since it means that Alabama, a consensus college football powerhouse, received slightly more than half of the 61 votes. It also re-opens the debate about whether or not four teams is enough for the college football playoff.

Here is the top 25 with the first-place votes in parentheses:

Alabama (33) Clemson (16) Oklahoma (4) Florida State (5) LSU (1) Ohio State (1) Michigan (1) Stanford Tennessee Notre Dame Mississippi Michigan State TCU Washington Houston UCLA Iowa Georgia Louisville USC Oklahoma State North Carolina Baylor Oregon Florida

