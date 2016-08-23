7 different teams received first-place votes in the first AP college football poll

Morgan J. Wolf
Nick SabanKevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Now that the Olympics are over, America now turns to its most beloved sport: football. And what better way to kick that off than with the release of the first College Football AP Top 25 poll.

Given the recent dominance of Alabama, it’s no surprise to see them ranked first, but after that, there are six other teams that received first-place votes.

The parity is a bit surprising, especially since it means that Alabama, a consensus college football powerhouse, received slightly more than half of the 61 votes. It also re-opens the debate about whether or not four teams is enough for the college football playoff.

Here is the top 25 with the first-place votes in parentheses:

  1. Alabama (33)
  2. Clemson (16)
  3. Oklahoma (4)
  4. Florida State (5)
  5. LSU (1)
  6. Ohio State (1)
  7. Michigan (1)
  8. Stanford
  9. Tennessee
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Mississippi
  12. Michigan State
  13. TCU
  14. Washington
  15. Houston
  16. UCLA
  17. Iowa
  18. Georgia
  19. Louisville
  20. USC
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. North Carolina
  23. Baylor
  24. Oregon
  25. Florida

