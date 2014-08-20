Google Could Have A Big Plan To Change The Way Android Phones Are Sold, And Motorola Might Be Part Of It

For months, rumours have suggested that Google is working on a new brand for its mobile devices known as Android Silver.

Now, tech blog TKTechNews (via BGR) claims that Motorola may be making the first phone to launch under this brand.

Android Silver is said to be Google’s attempt at making the Android platform seem more premium and unified like the iPhone, according to reports from The Information and Android Police.

With Android Silver, Google would pay some of its partners to build phones just for the platform. Each phone would come with a near-stock version of Android, and customers would have 24-7 access to support via Google Hangouts. Google may add Android Silver kiosks to carrier stores to inform customers about the program, too.

At the same time, rumours have suggested that Google and Motorola are teaming up to develop a smartphone known internally as Shamu. While previous reports said this may be the Nexus 6, newer rumours indicate this could be an Android Silver device called the Moto S.

This purported Android Silver phone from Motorola is expected to come with a massive 5.9-inch screen with a resolution of 2,560×1,440, according to Phone Arena.

Google has yet to make any announcements regarding Android Silver, but both Android Police and The Information have a strong track record when it comes to reporting on upcoming Google updates.

Last year Google took the wraps off its Nexus 5 in late October, so we may expect to see new hardware debut around the same time this year.

