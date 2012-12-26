The First 12 Apps You Should Download For Your New Android Phone

Photo: Screenshot
Did you score a new Android phone for Christmas?If you’re a first-timer, you’ll want to get cracking with some great apps. Keep reading to check out the first batch of apps you should download for your new Android.
Note: Many of these apps will work great on Android tablets like the Nexus 7 too!
Facebook is the largest social network in the world. You're probably already on it. Make sure you download Facebook's Android app to stay connected with your friends and family on the go.
Price: Free
Instagram is the largest photo-sharing service on mobile devices. The app finally arrived on Android this year, and it quickly became a favourite on all Android phones. The app lets you snap a photo, add a funky filter or other effect, and upload to Facebook and Twitter.
Price: Free
There are almost too many Angry Birds games to count now. But the latest, Angry Birds Star Wars, is one of the best in the franchise. We suggest starting with that one.
Price: Free (with ads)
Many Android phones come with a Web browser that's made by the manufacturer. We suggest downloading Google's Chrome browser instead. Chrome syncs your bookmarks, tabs, and history with your Google Account so you can pick up browsing where you left off on your PC or other device.
Price: Free
Evernote is a note-taking app that syncs with your computer, phone, tablet, and anything else you can connect to the web. The app lets you store text, audio, and photo notes, so you never forget anything. It'll quickly become one of your most-used apps.
Price: Free
Robin is very similar to the Siri voice-powered assistant on iPhones. The app lets you search local venues, get the weather, find local deals, etc. You can also control basic tasks on your phone like setting an alarm.
Robin is widely regarded as an excellent alternative to Siri, so check it out.
Price: Free
Many Android phones come with big, sharp screens that are perfect for watching movies, so you'll need a great app to take advantage.
We suggest starting with Netflix, which gives you access to thousands of streaming TV shows and movies.
Price: Free (plans start at $7.99 per month)
SwiftKey is an intelligent keyboard for your Android phone. It can predict what you're likely to type next, offering you word suggestions to save you a ton of time.
Price: $1.99
Pandora lets you create streaming Internet radio stations based on genres, artists, or individual tracks. The service is intelligent enough to pick out music you'll like based on your interests.
Price: Free
Snapchat is a popular new app that lets you send photos and videos to your friends. The messages self destruct after 10 seconds, so it's a fun way to quickly get your point across.
Price: Free
A lot of Android phones come with weather apps and widgets, but we prefer to use the Weather Channel's app. It's one of the best.
Price: Free
Flipboard is a news-reader app that pulls in stories your friends share on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Think of Flipboard as a virtual magazine full of stories that you're likely to care about.
The app also has some great curated content for subjects like tech, politics, and entertainment.
