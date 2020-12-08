The first and last outfits of 13 characters on 'Schitt's Creek'

Pop TV Catherine O’Hara played Moira Rose on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” drew in fans with its witty dialogue, loveable characters, and incredible fashion.

Throughout the series, Moira Rose wore extravagant clothes, wigs, and accessories, and every look was a surprise.

David and Alexis both had clear signature styles, and their final looks cater to those trends.

Supporting characters like Twyla, Roland, and Joselyn also had fun fashion evolutions.

As Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” rose in popularity, viewers began to take notice of both the impeccable storytelling and the characters’ stunning outfits.

“Wardrobe is probably the most important part of storytelling outside of actually writing because we as people say so much about who we are and what we believe in and what we want and what we think of ourselves by the way that we dress,” cocreator and star Dan Levy said in the documentary “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.”

With that in mind, read on for the first and last looks of 13 major characters on “Schitt’s Creek.”

Warning: This slideshow contains spoilers for “Schitt’s Creek.”

Moira Rose was perfectly introduced in an avant-garde outfit with over-the-top accessories.

Pop TV Catherine O’Hara on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode one, “Our Cup Runneth Over”

After hearing her piercing scream, viewers get their first glimpse at Moira Rose as she’s running around her house as the IRS seize her possessions.

She’s dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt under a black tank top with a large ruffled sleeve and a high-waisted leather skirt. As for accessories, she’s sporting a belt, tights, black booties, a multilayered pearl necklace, and oversized pearl bracelets.

The bold look commands viewers’ attention, much like Moira’s spotlight-loving character.

Her last outfit is brighter and more playful, suggesting a happier state of mind.

Pop TV Moira went through both personal and style evolutions throughout the show.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

Since Moira is known for rocking over-the-top, all-black outfits, her last look is a bit of a surprise.

For her farewell to her family, she sports a chic black-and-white checkered suit complete with an oversized bow necktie and a black handbag. Although it’s still a loud outfit, there aren’t any wigs, feathers, or ridiculous hats in sight.

The look is bright and playful, and she’s also added a brand-new yellow streak to her blonde hair – which could allude to her happier state of mind after living in the small town.

Johnny Rose’s introduction sets the tone for his wardrobe throughout the series.

Pop TV Eugene Levy on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode one, “Our Cup Runneth Over”

Johnny’s understated first outfit is similar to what viewers see throughout the show.

His simple, impeccably cut dark suit and crisp white shirt show his commitment to looking professional no matter the circumstance – even as his life savings are being seized by the government.

The details on the outfit also foreshadow a bit about Johnny’s character. Although the sleek dark suit may suggest he’s a cold businessman, his colourful pocket square highlights his quirky, kind personality.

His character evolution was much more internal than fashion-based.

Pop TV Johnny Rose wore suits for pretty much every episode of the show.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

Johnny sported dark, tailored suits until the very end of the series, but there are subtle differences in his style that highlight his character arc.

He typically sports dark suits and crisp white button-downs, but in the final scene, he rocks a light-blue shirt and another colourful pocket square.

The departure from traditional black and white seems to reflect his ability to adapt to the unconventional nature of the quirky town.

Alexis Rose’s glamorous first outfit introduces viewers to her personality right away.

Pop TV Annie Murphy on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode one, “Our Cup Runneth Over”

Everything about Alexis’ first outfit is reminiscent of today’s reality-TV stars.

She’s wearing a hot-pink minidress with a bustier detail, black lace-up heels, pearl and diamond jewellery, and a deep side part with glam curls. The look is chic, edgy, and, most importantly, expensive-looking.

Alexis’ first fashion choice suggests she’s a little materialistic and vain – both of which become apparent throughout the first few episodes.

Her last outfit shows her character’s growth.

Pop TV Alexis’ style became much more laid-back over the course of the show.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

Alexis’ reputation at the beginning of the series suggested she wasn’t interested in being there for her family. But at the end of the series, she’s saying goodbye to her parents after David’s wedding while wearing a cosy sweater over her bridesmaid dress and sporting messy hair.

The old Alexis would have likely been more concerned about how she looked, but the new-and-improved Alexis shows up for her family in this endearing look.

As she says goodbye to her parents, she even says she “personally would not have missed this for the whole world.”

David Rose’s eccentric first look gives viewers insight into his personality.

Pop TV Dan Levy on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode one, “Our Cup Runneth Over”

David Rose is introduced to the series by yelling at an IRS employee who’s carrying things out of the house.

In this first look, he’s rocking a simple black sweater with leather accents (a staple for him throughout the series) over knee-length black shorts. He also has a white button-down shirt tied around his hips and high-top sneakers (another David classic).

The androgynous look clues readers into his dramatic, materialistic tendencies, as well as his disregard for gender norms. From this introduction on, it’s clear that, when it comes to fashion, David doesn’t care what the common person thinks of his style.

His last outfit signifies an important moment of closure for his character.

Pop TV David continuously broke gender norms with his couture style.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

One of the biggest hurdles David’s character had to overcome was his troubled romantic past. Throughout his relationship with Patrick, he struggles to release his emotional baggage and trust his partner.

However, David’s final outfit is the remnants of his wedding look: a pleated kilt, an untucked white button-down, and an untied bow tie. He’s also wearing his signature mismatched high socks and black sneakers.

The undone fashion choice mirrors David’s comfortable relationship with Patrick. It also signifies to Moira and Johnny that they’re able to leave for California knowing that David is happily married to an amazing partner.

Stevie Budd’s loose-fitting blue outfit contrasts with the Rose family’s tailored looks.

Pop TV Emily Hampshire on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode one, “Our Cup Runneth Over”

Stevie is introduced to the series wearing loose-fitting, casual clothing in various shades of blue.

Her style seems to mirror her lack of direction and confidence at the beginning of the series before the Rose family enters her life.

Her final outfit showcases her newfound confidence and lifelong friendship with David.

Pop TV Stevie had one of the biggest character arcs of the whole series.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

Stevie’s final appearance on the show is saying goodbye to Johnny and Moira outside the motel.

She’s also wearing her outfit from David’s wedding, a chic black suit, white button-down, and straight hair.

After landing an investment deal for Rosebud Motel Group earlier on the final season, Stevie began to dress more professionally. Her choice of “maid of honour” suit for the wedding showcases her newfound confidence and lifelong friendship with David.

Ted Mullens’ first outfit leans into his reputation as a nerdy veterinarian.

Pop TV Dustin Milligan played Ted on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode six, “Wine and Roses”

Ted is introduced later on the first season at his veterinary clinic.

He checks David’s breathing in dark-blue scrubs over a white undershirt. His hair is also gelled down and pushed to the side.

The result is an adorable, nerdy look that eventually charms Alexis enough to get her to agree to a date.

His final look is a nod to both his personal growth and the influence Alexis had on him.

Pop TV Ted is much more suave and fashionable at the end of the series.

Final appearance: season six, episode eight, “The Presidential Suite”

Ted’s last outfit on the show is a stylish tan suit with a light-blue button-down and neutral loafers. He’s grown out his beard and styled his hair in a more modern look.

His fashionable appearance is a testament to Alexis’ impact on him. In the beginning, he was a sweet, nerdy veterinarian, but by the end of the series, he’s a stylish scientific researcher.

As they spend their final night together as a couple, Alexis says she thinks they both helped each other become the person they are now, and Ted agrees – his outfit is just another way to show that’s true.

Patrick Brewer’s first outfit throws David for a loop.

Pop TV Noah Reid on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season three, episode eight, “Motel Review”

Patrick Brewer entered the series on season three.

In his first scene, he’s wearing a dark-blue button-down shirt,dark jeans, and a basic belt. The outfit is simple yet professional, which makes sense for Patrick’s character.

However, David is convinced Patrick wouldn’t be into someone like him, as he pokes fun at his affinity for “straight-legged, mid-range denim.”

His final outfit isn’t much different, but it does signify his happy ending.

Pop TV Patrick stayed true to his personal style.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

Patrick’s journey on the show involved him discovering his sexuality and finding the love of his life in David.

His final outfit on the morning after his wedding consists of dress slacks, an untucked button-down shirt, and a loosened tie.

The outfit itself is simple and largely consistent with his style throughout the show, but the meaning it holds is powerful and happy.

Roland Schitt’s first outfit gives viewers (and the Rose family) the impression that he’s unfit to be mayor.

Pop TV Chris Elliott on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode one, “Our Cup Runneth Over”

Roland’s entrance into the story is accentuated by a messy outfit.

He wears loose jeans, an off-white Henley, a zip-up jacket, brown boots, and a baseball hat. His un-styled mullet and dramatic fake beer belly take the casual look to an even less stylish level.

The Rose’s are certainly surprised by his appearance when they find out he’s the mayor of the town.

Roland’s laid-back, comfortable style captures the essence of his character. He’s a bit of a rumpled mess, but he has a soft, kind heart.

His last outfit is similarly untrendy, but significantly less surprising.

Pop TV Roland sticks with his small-town, laid-back look throughout the show.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

Although Roland initially seemed unbearable, he shows his heart throughout the series.

His final outfit is a tribute to his emotional depth, as he adheres to the black-and-white dress code at David and Patrick’s wedding by rocking an all-black, embroidered suit.

He looks more polished than usual, but still down-to-earth and a little funky.

Jocelyn Schitt’s colourful dinner outfit shows off her lovely personality.

Pop TV Jennifer Robertson on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode two, “The Drip”

Roland’s first outfit is disheveled, but his wife Jocelyn’s is much more polished.

When the Roses come to dinner at the Schitt’s, Jocelyn is wearing a colourful, floral wrap shirt, a dark skirt, beaded necklaces and bracelets, and curled locks.

Her bold, bright look is a stark contrast to the Roses, all of whom are wearing black. Her style is endearing, and her beaded accessories hint at her bubbly, humble demeanour.

Her final look shows off her rock-and-roll spirit.

Pop TV Jocelyn’s style was much different at the end of the show.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

Jocelyn’s last appearance on the series is at David and Patrick’s wedding.

She wears a black bodycon dress with a jeweled neckline. Her bold, dangly earrings and short, edgy hairstyle show off her inner “rocker chick” (which the audience learns about on season five).

Twyla Sands’ initial outfit reflects her humble, down-to-earth personality.

Pop TV Sarah Levy on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode one, “Our Cup Runneth Over”

Throughout the series, Twyla is mainly known for being the owner of the Café Tropical and, eventually, one of Alexis’ closest confidants.

Her first outfit consists of a mauve eyelet blouse, jeans, an apron, a long necklace, and a no-nonsense ponytail.

This understated look suggests she’s a simple person living in a small town, which is exactly what she wants everyone to think – despite the fact that we later find out she’s actually a millionaire.

Her last outfit is a testament to her friendship with Alexis.

Pop TV Twyla ends up with many of Alexis’ clothes at the end of the show.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

Before moving to New York City, Alexis gives Twyla a bag of her designer clothes as a parting gift.

At David and Patrick’s wedding, Twyla rocks a gorgeous black dress with ties that previously belonged to Alexis.

When Alexis compliments her, Twyla responds, “My friend gave it to me,” in a sweet nod to their friendship.

Ronnie Lee’s edgy look plays into her seemingly tough personality.

Pop TV Karen Robinson on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode three, “Don’t Worry, It’s His Sister”

When she’s introduced on the show, Ronnie appears to be harsh and uninterested in making friends, but she slowly opens up to the Roses.

The character wears jeans, sneakers, a hoodie, and a leather jacket in her first scene.

The cool, edgy outfit is a nod to her hard exterior. She seems tough and intimidating to everyone at first, but eventually, she shows her softer side.

Her last outfit demonstrates her close friendship with the Roses.

Pop TV Ronnie isn’t as tough as she first appears to be.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

By the end of the show, Ronnie’s formed a close bond with the Rose family, despite their rocky start.

For David and Patrick’s wedding, she dresses up in a sleek black pantsuit with a long necklace.

Based on her demeanour at the beginning, viewers would never think she’d be attending a Rose family wedding – let alone dressing up and performing at one. But she shows up in a polished look.

Bob Currie’s initial outfit is similar to his looks throughout the series.

Pop TV John Hemphill on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode three, “Don’t Worry, It’s His Sister”

Bob’s first on-screen outfit showcases his humble, laid-back personality.

He sports a short-sleeved plaid button-up, light-wash jeans, and a simple gold wedding band.

His casual look is a perfect fit for his character, as he’s both a car mechanic and a member of the city council. And his look remains similar through the finale.

His style largely remained the same throughout the series.

Pop TV Bob didn’t go through much of a fashion evolution.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

The most notable change in Bob’s wardrobe is his lack of wedding band after separating from his wife, Gwen.

Despite his romantic hardships, he still shows up to David and Patrick’s wedding wearing a dapper dark suit and matching tie.

His final outfit on the series is a testament to the familial spirit of the townspeople in Schitt’s Creek.

Ray Butani’s first outfit is a nod to the lack of a real-estate market in Schitt’s Creek.

Pop TV Rizwan Manji on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

First appearance: season one, episode two, “The Drip”

As Ray sits down with Johnny and Moira to discuss selling the town, his outfit sort of gives away the fact that nobody has placed an offer on the town in years.

The light-orange shirt and striped tie under his tan suit look outdated, which suggests he hasn’t made a serious real-estate deal in quite some time.

His last outfit shows off his unique personality and big heart.

Pop TV Ray remains lovably dorky throughout the show.

Last appearance: season six, episode 14, “Happy Ending”

When David and Patrick’s wedding falls apart, Ray steps in as videographer and photographer.

For the occasion, he rocks a seriously outdated tuxedo featuring a ruffled shirt, along with a camera bag strapped across his body.

The look conveys his quirky, unique style as well as his generous spirit.

