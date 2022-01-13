The first and last outfits of 13 characters on ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Moira Rose was perfectly introduced in an avant-garde outfit with over-the-top accessories.

season one, episode one, “Our Cup Runneth Over”

After hearing her piercing scream, viewers get their first glimpse at Moira Rose as she’s running around her house as the IRS seize her possessions.

She’s dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt under a black tank top with a large ruffled sleeve and a high-waisted leather skirt. As for accessories, she’s sporting a belt, tights, black booties, a multilayered pearl necklace, and oversized pearl bracelets.

The bold look commands viewers’ attention, much like Moira’s spotlight-loving character.