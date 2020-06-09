The first and last outfits of 21 characters on 'Pretty Little Liars'

Freeform ‘Pretty Little Liars’ ran for years.

“Pretty Little Liars” ran from 2010 to 2017 and the show was known for its mysterious twists and turns and its memorable fashions.

Here are the first and last outfits of some of the most important characters on the series.

Characters like Aria Montgomery and Hanna Marin have changed their style a lot over the past few seasons.

The long-running ABC Family/Freeform show “Pretty Little Liars” was about murder and deceit, but it also featured some memorable fashions.

Back when the show first aired in 2010, the characters weren’t yet style icons. But, by the season-seven ending in 2017, Hanna, Aria, Spencer, Ali, Emily, and the rest of the show’s characters had well-established fashions.

Here are the first and last looks of 21 of the most known “PLL” characters.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

Alison DiLaurentis was known for that yellow top for so long.

Freeform Alison DiLaurentis.

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore the yellow ruffled top and it would go down in history as what might be her most iconic outfit.

Alison’s last look was quite dark but fun.

Freeform Aria Montgomery (left) and Alison DiLaurentis (right).

Last outfit: On the finale, she wore a dark, pineapple-print sequined top.

CeCe Drake aka Charlotte DiLaurentis started out with a really bold style that eventually got toned down.

Freeform Charlotte DiLaurentis.

First outfit: On season three, episode seven, she wore this bold orange-and-pink dress and an oversized matching necklace.

She was buried in her last look.

Freeform Charlotte DiLaurentis.

Last outfit: Viewers saw her final look on season six, episode 11. She likely didn’t choose her outfit but Charlotte was buried in a simple blue dress and a strand of pearls.

At first, Aria Montgomery had colourful hair extensions and lots of necklaces.

Freeform Aria Montgomery.

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a a grey T-shirt and layered necklaces. She also had that iconic pink-streaked hair.

By the end of the series, she still kept some colour in her look.

Freeform Aria Montgomery.

Last outfit: On the finale, she was still unafraid of colour, but she kept it out of her hair to let the bold, printed blouse and fringe coat really pop.

Ella Montgomery had a pretty simple look in the beginning.

Freeform Ella Montgomery.

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore jeans, a basic T-shirt, and a long-sleeved cardigan.

She seemed to pick up some bold fashion tips from her daughter Aria.

Freeform Ella Montgomery.

Last outfit: On the show’s finale, she wore a glittery blazer to Aria’s rehearsal dinner.

Ezra Fitz kicked off the series with a simple look.

Freeform Ezra Fitz.

First outfit: On the pilot, he wore a T-shirt under a Henley to show off his casual just-out-of-college teacher style.

His last look was on his wedding day.

Freeform Ezra Fitz.

Last outfit: On the finale, he got married to Aria in this sharp blue suit.

Hanna Marin’s first look was cosy and casual.

Freeform Hanna Marin.

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a simple T-shirt and a hoodie.

Hanna Marin actually became a fashion stylist over the course of the show.

Freeform Emily Fields (left) with Hanna Marin (right).

Last outfit: By the finale, she had really come into her own in the fashion world and she took it by storm in these leather leggings and this bold, flowy top.

Hanna’s mother Ashley Marin was all business in the pilot.

Freeform Ashley Marin.

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a skirt and blazer. She also rarely put her phone down, which illustrated how busy she always was.

She let her impeccable style take over as the seasons passed.

Freeform Ashley Marin.

Last outfit: On the finale, she wore an intricate blue dress to Aria’s rehearsal dinner. Her hair had also lightened up considerably by the final season.

Caleb Rivers’ look started out quite rough.

Freeform Caleb Rivers.

First outfit: On season one, episode 14, he was dressed in combat boots, ripped jeans, an army-green jacket, and a grey T-shirt.

By the end, Caleb had a sharper look.

Freeform Caleb Rivers.

Last outfit: On the finale, he wore a sharp purple blazer and a polka-dot dress shirt to Aria’s wedding. His girlfriend-turned-wife Hanna really helped him embrace fashion since she herself grew up to be a stylist.

Emily Fields originally had a sporty style.

Freeform Emily Fields.

First outfit: On the pilot, the competitive swimmer wore a fleece jacket, leggings, and sneakers.

Her final outfit was sporty yet chic.

Freeform Emily Fields.

Last outfit: For her finale look, she wore a T-shirt that nodded to her sporty roots and paired it with a leather skirt.

Emily’s mum, Pam Fields, pretty much stuck to her dress-wearing days throughout the show.

Freeform Pam Fields.

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a pink, collared dress while she lectured Emily about how she would never let her daughter dye her hair pink like Aria’s parents did.

Her final look was also a dress.

Freeform Pam Fields.

Last outfit: On the finale, she wore a white, striped dress to Aria’s rehearsal dinner.

Spencer Hastings’ first look was an argyle sweater.

Freeform Spencer Hastings.

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a preppy look consisting of a red argyle sweater over a white button-down shirt.

She kept her preppy style, but made it more elegant.

Freeform Spencer Hastings (centre).

Last outfit: On the finale, she went for chic, fitted trousers and a tucked-in plaid button-down shirt.

Alex Drake’s style was all about copying her twin Spencer.

Freeform Alex Drake comforting Hanna Marin.

First outfit: On season seven, episode one, she pretended to be Spencer by wearing a polished button-down top.

Her last outfit wasn’t even her own.

Freeform Alex Drake.

Last outfit: On the finale, she was dressed up in a gingham dress as one of Mona’s living dolls. She never really got to show her true style since she was always pretending to be Spencer or being forced to be someone else.

Melissa Hastings had a very preppy look in the beginning.

Freeform Melissa Hastings.

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore this tan dress with a cream sweater over her shoulders. She paired the preppy look with a headband.

She really moved on from her preppy days.

Freeform Melissa Hastings.

Last outfit: On the finale, she can be seen wearing a relaxed flannel shirt. It seems like her style got more casual as she lightened up about life and her family.

Wren Kingston’s first outfit was preppy and soft.

Freeform Wren Kingston.

First outfit: On the pilot, he wore an argyle sweater to match the preppy style of his then-fiancée Melissa.

He’d changed a lot by the final season.

Freeform Wren Kingston.

Last outfit: By the finale, he’d changed a lot and had committed some crimes. With this plaid shirt and jeans, it’s clear his style went from preppy to casual.

Toby Cavanaugh had a tough-guy look in the beginning.

Freeform Jenna Marshall (left) with Toby Cavanaugh (right).

First outfit: On season one, episode three, he wore a leather jacket over a hoodie.

His look got a lot more polished over time.

Freeform Toby Cavanaugh.

Last outfit: On the finale, he rocked a formal look to Aria’s wedding – something season-one Toby probably wouldn’t have ever worn.

Spencer’s mum, Veronica Hastings, has always known her way around a suit set.

Freeform Veronica Hastings.

First outfit: On season one, episode three, she wore a pastel, tweed suit set and a ruffled blouse.

By the end, Veronica toned down the frills.

Freeform Veronica Hastings.

Last outfit: By the finale, she was still looking polished, but she was wearing darker shades than usual.

Mona Vanderwaal’s first look was colourful.

Freeform Mona Vanderwaal.

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a striped scarf, hoop earrings, a mustard-coloured tank, a chain necklace, and a belted skirt.

In the end, her style got more elegant.

Freeform Mona Vanderwaal.

Last outfit: On the finale, Mona was living in Paris and she seemed to embrace a bit of classic Parisian style with a beret, pastel-pink coat, and frilled blouse.

Jenna Marshall was introduced at a funeral.

Freeform Jenna Marshall.

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore a black dress and black choker to Alison’s funeral.

Her outfits got a lot more casual and colourful.

Freeform Jenna Marshall.

Last outfit: On the finale, she was dressed in jeans and a patterned blouse with a big bow.

Mary Drake was often wearing costumes to disguise her true identity.

Freeform Mary Drake.

First outfit: On season four, episode 23, she wore a Jessica DiLaurentis-style outfit to blend in as her sister.

Mary Drake didn’t choose her final look.

Freeform Mary Drake.

Last outfit: On the finale, she was one of Mona’s living dolls and was forced to wear this frilly gingham dress.

Maya St. Germain’s style evolution was tragically cut short by her murder.

Freeform Maya St. Germain.

First outfit: On the pilot, she wore an orange top and a denim vest.

It’s tough to see Maya’s last outfit, but it appears to be quite casual.

Freeform Maya St. Germain.

Last outfit: It was hard to see her final look on season three, episode 12, but in the video she recorded for Emily, it seems she wore a fairly plain T-shirt and a large necklace.

Paige McCullers’ first look was pretty plain.

Freeform Paige McCullers.

First outfit: On season one, episode 15, she wore white sneakers, a denim skirt, and a sweater as she handed out gifts to the swim team.

She replaced her sweaters with plaid and blazers.

Freeform Paige McCullers.

Last outfit: By season seven, episode 15, she seemed to have much more confidence. Paige rocked a fitted blazer and flannel shirt.

