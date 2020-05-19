The first and last outfits of 20 characters on 'Glee'

FOX Some characters changed their style quite a bit throughout the show’s run.

Fox’s series “Glee” ran from 2009 to 2015.

The musical dramedy oftentimes used clothes to help characterise the cast’s distinct personalities

Some characters, like Rachel and Tina, change their style significantly as they grow from teenage outcasts to ambitious and confident young adults.

Others, like Emma and Kurt, have a signature style throughout the show’s run.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

The musical high-school dramedy “Glee” ran on Fox from 2009 to 2015 and along the way, it showcased a lot of memorable fashions.

The singing and dancing cheerleaders, jocks, geeks, and outcasts of the fictional William McKinley High School may have been characterised first and foremost by their place in the social hierarchy, but their personalities came through in their music – and, in some part, their clothes.

Here are the first and last outfits of 20 major characters from “Glee.”

We only see a glimpse of Rachel Berry’s outfit during her first appearance.

Fox Rachel Berry’s main stand-out piece is a knotted pearl necklace.

First appearance: 1.1, “Pilot”

Rachel’s very first appearance is when she witnesses the former choir teacher inappropriately touching a male student. She looks on, wearing a tortoiseshell headband, a knotted pearl necklace, and what appears to be a black jacket with a flower decal.

Her final look is a simple white dress.

Fox Rachel Berry pairs the look with red heels.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

When we last see Rachel, it’s on the series’ final scene – a musical number featuring the majority of the show’s cast.

She’s wearing a simple white shift dress and red heels, looking just as feminine but significantly more grown-up than when she kicked off the series as a high-school sophomore.

Finn Hudson’s first look is athletic and casual.

Fox Finn Hudson starts the series as a football player.

First appearance: 1.1, “Pilot”

Despite being the quarterback, Finn doesn’t kick off the series in a jersey. Instead, he’s wearing a slightly preppy layered look in neutral colours, possibly hinting at the fluid social status he’ll have at the school as the show progresses.

His final look is a button-down plaid shirt.

Fox This look more put-together than Finn’s casual hoodie.

Last appearance: 4.19, “Sweet Dreams”

Finn’s last physical appearance is as a college student who is helping out the glee club in his spare time. For his final look, he’s dressed in a grown-up plaid button-down.

This is the last episode the late Cory Monteith acted in as Finn and is the final episode the character appears in. He later appears a few more times in photos in his memorial episode, “The Quarterback,” and in flashbacks from the season-six episode “2009.”

Quinn Fabray’s first look is, unsurprisingly, a cheer uniform.

Fox Quinn Fabray pairs her uniform with a dainty cross.

First appearance: 1.1, “Pilot”

When we first meet Quinn, she’s laughing at Rachel’s overly eager YouTube channel and wearing her Cheerios uniform with her tiny cross necklace.

Her final look is an elegant red lace dress.

Fox Quinn wears her hair loose and to her shoulders.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Yale student Quinn returns for the final number in McKinley school colours, red and white. This time she’s in a red lace dress, looking as prim and polished as ever.

Kurt Hummel’s first look includes a statement jacket.

Fox Kurt Hummel pairs his first look with a shoulder bag.

First appearance: 1.1, “Pilot”

The first time he appears, Kurt is about to be thrown into a dumpster. He’s wearing a blue moto jacket and carrying a brown leather bag, which Finn allows him to spare from the trash toss.

His final look is topped off with white ankle boots.

Fox Kurt’s final outfit is all red and white.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Fashion has always been serious business for Kurt and, by the end of the series, it still is. For the final number, he wears a Commes de Garcons shirt, red tie, red pants, a patterned belt, and white booties.

Artie Abrams’ first look is mostly white.

Fox When we first see Artie he is performing a song.

First appearance: 1.1, “Pilot”

From day one, Artie’s look has been “geek chic.” He first appears in a white shirt buttoned to his chin, khakis, loafers, glasses – and the little white gloves for performing the tune “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat.”

His final look is a simple red polo.

Fox Artie’s style didn’t change much.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Artie’s geek-chic style stays pretty consistent throughout the series. He’s not wearing driving gloves (or any kind of gloves) when we see him last, but he is wearing a red polo with khakis and a brown belt.

Tina Cohen-Chang’s first look is dark and adorned with chains.

Fox Tina’s first look has accents of purple.

First appearance: 1.1, “Pilot”

Tina starts off with a deliberate goth-inspired look, complete with a studded and chained belt, knee-high socks, fingerless gloves, multiple key necklaces, and blue streaks in her hair.

Her final look is much brighter.

Fox By the end, Tina is not wearing any black.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Tina’s style change may be one of the most pronounced throughout the series. After her goth-girl beginnings during the first couple of seasons, she ends up shedding the accessories and dark colours for more fitted, contemporary outfits.

Her last look is a white blouse with a fun cut and bright-red pants.

Brittany S. Pierce also kicks off the series in a cheer uniform.

Fox Brittany is first seen standing behind Quinn.

First appearance: 1.2, “Showmance”

Brittany first shows up as a quiet Cheerio and celibacy-club member, blending in with her cheer uniform and side-swept bangs.

Her final look is a flowy top with red pants.

Fox Brittany’s final look screams ‘school spirit.’

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

When Brittany shows up during the final performance, she’s wearing a swingy white fringe shirt, which, much like her Cheerios skirt, has a lot of movement and pairs well with her energetic dance abilities.

Mercedes Jones first takes the stage in a shiny jacket.

Fox Mercedes’ look is quite colourful at first.

First appearance: 1.1, “Pilot”

Mercedes first appears at her audition for glee club wearing a gold bomber jacket over layered purple tees with a purple plaid beret and a big, shiny necklace.

Her final look is nearly all red.

Fox Mercedes’ final outfit follows the school’s colours.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Mercedes’ look also streamlines by the show’s end. For her final appearance, she wears a red peplum top, floral pants, and wedge heels.

Santana Lopez also kicks off the series in a uniform.

Fox During her first appearance, Santana isn’t wearing a cross necklace like Quinn is.

First appearance: 1.1, “Pilot”

Santana is also making fun of Rachel’s videos when we first meet her and she’s huddled up with other Cheerios in uniform.

Her final outfit is a belted white dress.

Fox Santana’s red belt adds a pop of colour.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Santana is last seen in a stylish and modern white lace dress with a front zipper and a thin red belt.

Will Schuester’s first look is polished and cool.

Fox Will Schuester completes his first look with sunglasses.

First appearance: 1.1, “Pilot”

Will lets us know right off the bat that he’s a cool teacher – if somewhat downtrodden and oblivious – when he rolls up in his lemon wearing shiny sunglasses and an otherwise straight-laced outfit.

His final look is a red sweater, collard shirt, and jeans.

Fox Mr. Scue’s final outfit is simple.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Schue looks professional and a little more relaxed in his last appearance. He’s wearing a shirt and tie layered under a red sweater, paired with jeans and sneakers. His hair also seems to be a little less stiff, which Sue would probably approve of.

Sue Sylvester’s first look is perfect for her role.

Fox Coach Sylvester’s tracksuits would later become her signature.

First appearance: 1.1, “Pilot”

Coach Sylvester first appears during the show’s very first scene in her soon-to-be-signature tracksuit in bright WMHS red, plus a little necklace.

Her final look is … exactly what you’d expect.

Fox Once again, Sue has some variation of a tracksuit.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Sue’s last appearance isn’t so different from her first – she’s still making self-aggrandizing cracks and wearing a red tracksuit.

This time, her tracksuit has the seal of the Vice President of the United States and her glasses point to the humbling wisdom she’s acquired since her introduction as the glee club’s antagonist.

Emma Pillsbury’s first look is fitted and preppy.

Fox Emma’s first outfit has a pop of colour.

First appearance: 1.1, “Pilot”

Emma first appears walking into the faculty lunchroom in one of her signature, put-together ensembles, consisting of a purple cardigan, yellow beaded necklace, knotted blouse, and yellow shoes.

Her final look includes a cardigan and hat.

Fox The beanie appears to be crocheted.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Emma’s style is another that doesn’t change much, even as her character develops. For the last musical number, she’s wearing a white dress, oversized hat, and red cardigan emblazoned with a ribbon.

Blaine Anderson’s first look is his most popular one.

Fox Blaine’s Warbler uniform is one that viewers see many times.

First appearance: 2.6, “Never Been Kissed”

Blaine first appears when Kurt visits Dalton Academy to spy on the Warblers. He’s polished in his Dalton uniform, which consists of a striped tie and navy blazer with red trim.

His final look is topped off with a bow tie.

Fox Blaine wore many bow ties throughout the series.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Still preppy and dapper, Blaine joins the glee club for the final song wearing a red gingham shirt, red pants, and a bow tie, which has become his signature accessory.

Mike Chang’s first look is a uniform.

Fox This is the first time viewers saw Mike dance.

First appearance: 1.4, “Preggers”

When he first appears, Mike Chang is one of the football players who is forced to practice dance steps with glee club. He shows up ready to groove in his practice uniform.

It’s tough to capture his final look, but the fast-moving dancer dons a red collared shirt for the finale.

Fox Mike’s final look features light-coloured pants.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Mike dances onstage during the last number (with his fellow football player Matt, who’s been off-the-grid since the first season). He wears a red-and-white polo and slim-fitting white pants.

Sam Evans’ first look purposely shows off his arms.

Fox Sam’s top is sleeveless and meant to show off the arms he’s so proud of.

First appearance: 2.1, “Audition”

Sam is first seen at football practice wearing a grey sleeveless hoodie and red athletic shorts – and, of course, he’s sporting his surfer-style blond hair.

His final look includes a major hair change.

Fox Sam’s hair was once one of his signatures.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Sam is still showing off his physique on the show’s finale, albeit in a more subtle way, with a fitted, white pocketed shirt. He’s now sporting a hairstyle that’s swooped up and out of his eyes.

Kitty Wilde’s first look is, of course, a cheer uniform.

Fox Kitty keeps her accessories quite minimal.

First appearance: 4.1, “The New Rachel”

Kitty, or, “New Quinn,” first appears as most Cheerios do – in her uniform. Her hair is up in a performance-regulation ponytail and she’s only accessorizing with tiny stud earrings.

Her final look is a simple white dress.

Fox Once again, Kitty’s accessories are nearly nonexistent.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Like the rest of the Cheerios, Kitty starts and ends glamorously. Her last outfit is a high-necked white bodycon dress with cutouts on the sides.

Marley Rose’s first outfit is green and quirky.

Fox The floral skirt and simple cap help Marley stand out.

First appearance: 4.1, “The New Rachel”

Marley first appears wearing a green T-shirt, floral skirt, tiny necklace, and a grey newsboy cap.

Her final look is fun and colourful.

Fox Marley’s outfit is completed with patterned tights.

Last appearance: 5.13, “New Directions”

For her last appearance, Marley is wearing another quirky and feminine ensemble – a belted lace dress, a circle scarf, and argyle tights.

Ryder Lynn first appears in a football jersey.

Fox Unsurprisingly, Ryder is a football player.

First appearance: 4.5, “The Role You Were Born to Play”

Ryder is first seen when Finn is out scouting for talent for the glee production of “Grease.” A new member of the football team, he’s first seen doing an end-zone dance in his practice uniform.

He’s nearly unrecognizable in his final look.

Fox No uniform or swooped hair in sight.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Ryder is among the many singing, dancing glee clubbers dressed in McKinley colours for the final number. He wears a red sweater with white pants.

Jake Puckerman shows up in a hoodie and plain T-shirt.

Fox Jake is Noah Puckerman’s younger brother.

First appearance: 4.1, “The New Rachel”

Jake, the new bad boy and younger Puckerman brother, first appears in a slouchy grey hoodie over a white T-shirt.

His final outfit is a red collared top.

Fox Jake is last seen performing with the ‘Glee’ club.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Having come out of his troubled shell, Jake is no longer hiding behind drab colours and a bad attitude. He wears an all-red ensemble to join the glee club for its final number of the series.

Unique Adams first appears in a toned-down preppy look.

Fox Unique’s style changed a lot over the final few seasons.

First appearance: 3.16, “Saturday Night Glee-ver”

When Unique first comes to McKinley, she’s only wearing dresses and wigs while she is performing onstage. The rest of the time, she’s going by her dead name and dressing in more masculine clothes, like this plain sweater vest and gingham shirt.

Unique’s final look is a belted red number.

Fox By the finale, Unique is finally wearing things she loves.

Last appearance: 6.13, “Dreams Come True”

Unique has come into her own by the show’s end. She performs the final number wearing a red blouse and red skirt with a chunky white belt. She has curled, highlighted hair, and she’s accessorized with white jewellery.

