This Norwegian company wants to change the way we ship products with an all-electric, autonomous cargo ship

Norwegian fertiliser company YARA hopes to change the way they transport their product around Norway with an all-electric, autonomous cargo ship.

It now takes 40,000 truck journeys each year to transport the same product. The new ship, the YARA Birkeland, plans to protect lives and reduce NOx and CO2 emissions.

The ship is expected to be operational in 2018 and fully autonomous by 2020.

More from Justin Gmoser:

