The first ads for Apple Music tell us the entire history of sound has been building up to this launch

YouTube The first ads are out for Apple Music.

Apple has released three ads for Apple Music after announcing the service at its developers’ conference on Monday.

In one of the ads, Trent Reznor from rock band Nine Inch Nails explains the new service’s features — on-demand streaming, 24/7 radio station Beats 1, and a social network that lets artists connect with their fans.

Reznor points out what Apple wants people to see the service as: A home for music.

That home, the ad says, should value music as art, and “actually accommodate and support the artists who make the music.”

That’s a pretty blatant jab at free, ad-supported streaming services, and seems like an attempt to convince artists that their music will be safer and better rewarded with Apple than with competitors like Spotify or Pandora.

Another spot advertising Beats 1 is set to Pharrell’s “Freedom”, and shows people all over the world running, dancing, crying, hanging off motorcycles, and out of cars and helicopters while listening to music on Apple’s radio station.

The third ad chronicles the history of music, from records and jukeboxes, to cassettes and CDs, set to “There’s No Light” by Wildbirds and Peacedrums. The spot aims to put across the message that the entire history of recorded sound has been building up towards the launch of Apple Music.

