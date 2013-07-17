Here's The First Ad For A Small Device That Will Never Let You Lose Your Keys Again

The first ad is out for Tile, a small device that aims to make sure you never lose your keys again.



The premise of Tile requires some good foresight. Basically, you have to stick a white “tile” on an item you anticipate misplacing, be it a key, a wallet, or even a laptop. The Tile then syncs with an iOS app — no Android yet — that will help you track the item location. You can even make your misplaced keys beep.

But that’s not the cool part. If someone steals your bike, Tile can help you locate it through a network of other Tile users. Everyone with the app is connected through a cloud system, so if you mark that something is gone, a Tile user within range of the missing item will get a signal. Your phone will then be notified of your bike’s location.

Tile was funded through a Selfstarter campaign. Although the startup only asked for $20,000, it received more than $1 million in funding.

Check out the ad below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.