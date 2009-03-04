Firm Runs Out Of Stocks To Recommend

Everyday we come across analyst reports offering various BUY and SELL recommendations, and all we can think is that prett much every BUY one has been a total disaster. And we kind of wonder why they even bother in this environment. Well, one firm has stopped bothering.



Boston-based Canaccord Adams has decided to drop is weekly best stock picks. That’s it. No more. It makes sense, as every recommendation for the last year has just been a total wreck. In normal times this might be a good contrarian indicator, but who knows.

If you’re on the Titanic, there’s not much solace in the fact that everyone is bearish.

