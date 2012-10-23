Law Firm's Client Says It Cut A 'Secret' Deal With Wells Fargo To Screw Plaintiffs

A sign is posted in front of a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Oakland, California.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

An employee suing Wells Fargo for allegedly failing to pay overtime wages is claiming her law firm settled the suit behind plaintiffs’ backs.Mark Yablonovich’s firm allegedly signed a “secret” $6 million settlement with Wells Fargo on behalf of former employees without telling them and then tried to claim almost the entire sum of $6 million as legal fees, according to Courthouse News.



Now the lead plaintiff, Kendra Cutting, is suing Yablonovich’s firm on behalf of 600 people who worked for Wells Fargo.

The attorneys allegedly hid the existence of the class settlement for an entire 11 months during which it tried to get Wells Fargo to sign a secret agreement converting the entire settlement into legal fees, according to Courthouse News.

Because the settlement absolved Wells Fargo of the overtime claims, Yablonovich’s firm made it impossible for any of the 600 class members to seek any legal recourse, the suit states.

Wells Fargo and Yablonovich’s firm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

