An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Colombia knocked a local cameraman off his feet and filled the sky with whizzes, bangs and a display of dazzling colours. It is thought there could have been up to 10 tons of fireworks stored in the warehouse.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.