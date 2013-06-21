Violent Explosion At Fireworks Factory Near Montreal

There’s been a violent explosion at a fireworks factory near Montreal, according to multiple news outlets.



The blast at BEM fireworks occurred at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to CTV News. Homes nearby have been evacuated and a nearby highway has been temporarily shut down. It’s not clear yet whether there were any injuries.

People miles away could see the giant cloud of smoke that rose after the blast.

This amateur video shows the blast:



CBC News reports that there was a fire still burning and that the explosion leveled the building. The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Here are some pictures from Twitter:

Fireworks explosion west of Montreal. Crew en route. Live at noon CTV Montreal pic.twitter.com/s6fLrEowsc — Barry Wilson (@BWilsonCTV) June 20, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.