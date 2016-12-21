27 DEAD IN MEXICAN FIREWORKS DISASTER

Multiple explosions at a fireworks market in a town north of Mexico City on Tuesday sent a cloud of smoke sky high and left dozens of people wounded, according to various reports.

Just before 3 p.m., a number of explosions reverberated around the center of the San Pablito pyrotechnic market in the municipality of Tultepec in Mexico state, about 20 miles north of Mexico City.

Firefighters and civil-protection forces responded soon, and reports indicate that at least 40 and as many as 70 people were injured by the blasts. Civil-protection authorities put the number of injured at 60, while the federal police said as many as 70 could’ve been hurt.

Civil-protection sources told Reuters that at least 27 people were killed in the blasts.

The cloud of smoke created by the blasts reached a width of more than a 1,000 square meters, according to El Universal, and was floating south.

Footage of the explosion can be seen below:



National Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente told Milenio TV that some nearby homes had been damaged, and he urged people not to come with in 3 miles of the site. He also said there was no option but to let unexploded fireworks go off.

It’s not yet clear what caused the explosions, but police, firefighters, paramedics, military units, and other authorities from surrounding municipalities reportedly mobilized to support officials in San Pablito.

At least 10 ambulances and 50 paramedics from the Red Cross were on the scene of the explosion.

Facebook/Jose DM A still image of the smoke cloud caused by an explosion at a fireworks market north of Mexico City.

The San Pablito market is the largest in Mexico for the sale of pyrotechnics, home to 300 vendors selling with official permission. The town is also the site of yearly fireworks festival, and visitors and shoppers may have been among the injured.

In 2006 and 2007 there were explosions that destroyed the entire market, but after those incidents security measures were introduced to prevent chain explosions.

Days prior to the blast, the director general of the Mexican Pyrotechnic Institute said that the San Pablito market was the safest fireworks market in Latin America, “with perfectly designed posts and with sufficient space so that a spark will not cause a chain conflagration.”

Footage recorded after the explosion shows emergency crews on the scene, while scattered bursts continue.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.