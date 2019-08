Firecrackers can be fun, but the most innocuous ones can still be a huge hazard if used incorrectly. Even sparklers can burn at the heat of a blowtorch. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission staged a group of tests demonstrating just how damaging an improperly used firework can be to the untrained.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.