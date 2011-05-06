Google Funds A VC Firm To Fund An Incubator To Fund Startups

Craig Walker (left)

There’s a new incubator in town, and it’s called Firespotter Labs, and it’s funded by Google Ventures.It’s founded by Craig Walker, who was previously an entrepreneur in residence at Google Ventures, and before that the CEO of GrandCentral, which became Google Voice when Google bought it, TechCrunch reports.



The trend for startup incubators is on the rise and everyone is starting one. Members of AdMob’s founding team have started one, Betaworks, founded like 2007, looks like the grandfatherly figure of the industry. And there are the accelerators like Y Combinator and TechStars.

A proliferation of incubators can look like the sign of a bubble, as it was during the last one, but as we explained before, the trend for incubators has good fundamentals behind it, namely the ever decreasing cost of turning an idea into a real business.

