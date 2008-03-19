Fire Sale on Ad Sales Reps: Will Sell Web Ads For Food

Everyone knows, so it’s got to be true: It’s impossible to hire online ad sales pros. Last fall Fortune said the dearth of online salespeople had “led to bidding wars, perks, and salaries not seen since the feeding frenzy over Silicon Valley engineers first began in 1999 …”. And everyone we talk to says hiring a sales team is the toughest part of their business right now.



But maybe not. With AOL (TWX) and Microsoft (MSFT) consolidating their ad sales operations, and Yahoo’s team shrinking against its will, there are plenty of resumes out there right now, sources tell us. And you don’t necessarily need to throw cash at them to bring them on board. Performance incentives, stock options, and the the whiff of an ad recession are doing the trick

Caveat: We’re hearing this, independently, from sources that aren’t exactly neutral: They’re running ad networks and publishing operations of their own, and they’ve got an incentive to play down the cost of hiring new talent. Anyone hearing differently? Let us know.

