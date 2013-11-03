Fires Victims Start To Rebuild As The State Is Put Under A Total Fire Ban Ahead Of More Hot, Windy Conditions

Photo: Getty/L.M Williams

Just as the first victims from the New South Wales bushfires slowly start over, beginning to rebuild their homes, a total fire ban has been declared across most of the state overnight, with warnings of more hot, windy conditions today.

The RFS has said the greater Sydney region should be on look out, as the fire danger in the area is expected to be severe, reports Sky News.

Fire bans are also in place for the north coast, greater Hunter, Illawarra, central ranges, New England, northern slopes, northwestern and upper central west plains districts.

The weather warnings come as bushfire recovery teams start to rebuild some of the 200 homes destroyed by the Blue Mountains’ fires.

According to The ABC, rebuilding costs are expected to be high as blueprints will have to comply with new fire safety regulations which were introduced for the development of new homes prior to the fires.

Blue Mountains bushfire recovery coordinator Phil Koperberg told The ABC, materials and design which are mandatory in the new regulations will be “more expensive than the conventional home” but has said everyone involved in the relief effort are doing what they can for the victims.

“So homeowners’ insurance companies and governments are all working collectively to find a solution without jeopardising safety, which will minimise the impact on people who have lost everything”.

Sky and the ABC have more.

