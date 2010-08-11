Fires And Extreme Heat Ravaging Moscow Reveal The Bravest Bankers: Citi

What it looks like in Moscow right now.

Extreme heat and random fires have been ravaging the City of Moscow for the past week or so.Of course bank employees are among some of the affected, so Bloomberg checked in with various firms to see how they’re battling the crisis. Citi stands out as the bravest firm, staying inside the city even as the death rate doubles. JPMorgan stands out as the least ballsy.



The hazardous conditions caused something to be cancelled at JPMorgan, though what exactly, we can’t be sure because of a typo: “There will be no daily until further notice because of the severe smog and health concerns.”

The bank also apparently flew some bankers to other offices. Derick Pearlin, head of equity trading at JPMorgan in Moscow, said in a phone interview. “A lot of the guys are working out of different offices in the Baltics, Sweden, Germany and London. The traders are holding the fort in Moscow because of the need to keep the systems going.”

Alfa Bank in Moscow cancelled its daily research notes until August 12 and reported that the office is operating on a “skeleton crew.”

VTB Capital, Russia’s second-largest bank, has “several” Moscow-based bankers working from its London office.

Raiffeisenbank, the Russian unit of Austria’s Raiffeisen International Bank Holding AG, is letting non-essential office employees stay home.

Deutsche Bank told bankers who had planned business trips to Moscow to cancel them.

And, drumroll for the bankers with the biggest balls please…

“Despite working and living conditions becoming more repressive by the day in Moscow,” Citigroup‘s trading and sales staff is “on ground in full effect,” John Heisel, an equity sales trader at Citigroup in Moscow, told Bloomberg.

Honorable mentions to Renaissance Capital, a brokerage, for reporting a full working office, and Otkritie, for reporting that some staff are actually working longer hours, because their offices have air conditioning.

Now check out crazy photos of the fires engulfing Russia right now >>

As an important side note, the fires are apparently affecting trading in Moscow quite a bit. Bloomberg has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.