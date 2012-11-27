Fireman Ed Quitting Proves How Woeful This Season Has Been For The New York Jets

Photo: Flickr/GMO66

The New York Jets season took another miserable turn on Thursday when they were thumped by the New England Patriots 49-19 at home, a week after winning their fourth game.The most unfortunate news came off the field when the Jets’ de facto mascot, Fireman Ed, said he would be stepping away from his role leading the familiar “J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!” chants at games in a guest column for Metro New York.



Ed Anzalone, better known as Fireman Ed, cited frequent confrontations with fans as the reason he will be hanging up his hat.

Here’s how he described the dwindling respect inside the stadium:

“The fact that I chose to wear a Mark Sanchez jersey this year and that fans think I am on the payroll — which is an outright lie — have made these confrontations more frequent. Whether it’s in the stands, the bathroom or the parking lot, these confrontations are happening on a consistent basis.”

Fireman Ed stepping down proves how volatile the mood of a New York sports fan can be. Two years removed from an AFC Championship Game, it seems the mood surrounding the team has dipped to an all-time low.

Now, one of the team’s most proud supporters feels the need to retire because of a rift in the stands. He said he will continue to attend games, but not in the same fashion as usual.

It’s the latest saga in the New York Jets’ unpredictable and tumultuous season.

