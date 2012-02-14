Don't Worry, You Won't Be Stuck Using Internet Explorer On Windows 8

Photo: AP (modified)

Mozilla is already getting a jump start on Firefox for Windows 8, giving the browser a fancy new look to match Microsoft’s new “Metro” interface for tablets..In a Wiki entry for Mozilla developers, the group details its plans for the first version of Firefox to run on Windows 8 tablets.



Here’s what we know so far:

Firefox will run in full screen mode, just like most Windows 8 tablet apps.

The browser will look pretty much the same as it does now when running “Classic Mode” in Windows 8. (This mode looks a lot like Windows 7 does now.)

You can run other apps at the same time by “snapping” them into place on the side of your screen.

Firefox’s live tile (the icon for the app) may show updates from Firefox’s home page.

You may be able to make live tiles for web apps that run in Firefox.

Keep in mind this all comes from the developers’ wish list of features. Things could change. The real news is that Mozilla is working on a special version of its browser just for Windows 8 tablets.

Microsoft is going to release Windows 8 to the public as a free beta trial on February 29. The final version won’t be ready until this fall at the earliest.

[Via TNW]

Now check out all the iPad 3 rumours we know about so far >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.