BIG MISTAKE: No More Version Numbers For Firefox

Photo: dimnikolov via flickr

It’s no secret that the Mozilla dev team is busting their collective hump, churning out new releases of Firefox at an unprecedented rate.Each release features bug fixes and minor improvements, but the newest will employ a radical change — no version number.



ExtremeTech tells us that Firefox’s version numbers will now be buried deep in the source code where only developers and Mozilla enthusiasts will be able to see it.

We think this is a mistake — without easy access to version numbers, troubleshooting becomes way more difficult than it should be.

That being said, Mozilla is no stranger to doing things its own way.

