SCREENSHOTS: Here's Your First Look At Firefox's Operating System For Smartphones

Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox web browser, is launching an open-source mobile operating system for smartphones.Peter Judge over at TechWeekEurope got his hands on a bunch of screenshots of the new Firefox mobile operating system for smartphones.
It looks great.
The new operating system seems to combine the best bits from both the iPhone’s killer aesthetic design and Android’s highly functional layouts.
The new Firefox phone is based on HTML5, a web-based development language that powers applications that run in mobile browsers. It’s built on Mozilla’s “Boot to Gecko” project, which will be adapted so that all of its phone features are HTML5 applications.
Like Android, the Firefox mobile operating system will be open source — meaning developers will be able to access any and all information about the operating system they need to build killer apps. Firefox and Mozilla are absolute darlings in the developer community.
TechWeekEurope also has a huge interview with Mozilla Europe’s founder Tristan Nitot, which is worth reading.
Here's a picture of the Firefox operating system's lock screen, loaded onto a Samsung Galaxy S II. This isn't the phone that the operating system will actually land on, though.
Here's what the locked notification screen looks like. You can jump straight to the camera or open an app from the lock screen.
Here's what the phone looks like when you receive a call. Swipe that little lock on the bottom to the left or right to answer.
Here's what the home screen looks like on the Firefox phone. It looks a heck of a lot like the iPhone.
The contacts list has Firefox's bold orange running along the top, but still looks a lot like the iPhone.
...except there are many more options in the main inbox, and each message is linked to a picture if you have a contact.
Here's the camera app. You can shoot from the bottom, and it looks like you can share from right within the app.
While you're taking on the phone, it looks like you'll be able to access a bunch of apps right from the screen without digging around.
