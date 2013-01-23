The Firefox Phone Is Real And You Can Get One Next Month

This is the developer phone for Firefox OS.

Photo: Geeksphone

Mozilla, the company that makes the popular Firefox Web browser, is also working on a mobile operating system to rival Android and iOS on the iPhone. Before the final version of Firefox OS hits, Mozilla wants developers to start making apps, so it’s selling smartphones running the new OS. (You can also install Firefox OS on your Android phone using these instructions.)



A company called Geeksphone makes the device. There’s no price listed yet.

Like Android, Firefox OS is open sourced, meaning developers can download it for free and customise it.

Ubuntu, another open mobile OS, will launch later this year.

