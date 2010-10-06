Firefox Adding Bing As A Search Choice, Says Robert Scoble

Photo: Mozilla

Firefox is adding Microsoft’s Bing to its browser as a search engine choice, says Robert Scoble in a tweet:Interesting tip just came in. Tomorrow @Mozilla will announce a search deal with @bing, which will be added to Firefox as default search.



Bing replacing Google as the default search would be a big deal, inasmuch as Firefox and Google have been blood brothers since the beginning.

In a second tweet, however, Scoble clarified that Bing would merely be added as a choice on Firefox:

my tipster says that Firefox is +not+ dumping Google, just adding @bing to default list…

Given Firefox’s strong share of the browser market, having the default setting on the browser would nicely boost Bing’s market share of search queries. To knock Google out of this slot, Microsoft would presumably have to pay more than the $1 per download Google has been paying. Just being a choice on Firefox, meanwhile, won’t do much.

Google, meanwhile, has less need for Firefox, given that the market share of its own browser, Chrome, is taking off.

