Firefox Got A New Logo — But Can You Tell The Difference?

People are talking about Mozilla’s newly announced Firefox OS phones — but did anyone notice that the browser changed its logo four days ago?



Here are the two logos side-by-side:

Pretty similar, huh?

Even though the overall concept is the same, the new logo is the image to the right. And its evolution was an eight-part process.

Designer Sean Martell went into great detail of the changes in his blog. Mostly, the logo will look better at smaller sizes.

And Martell has been making extremely subtle updates (that you probably didn’t notice) for years.

Here’s a breakdown of everything that changed in the new logo:

