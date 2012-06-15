Firefox Gets More Google Money. Time For The Mozilla IPO (Again!)

Dan Frommer

Firefox owner Mozilla has extended its lucrative search deal with Google (GOOG) for three more years, through Nov. 2011, chair Mitchell Baker writes. What’s that mean? The Web browser dot-org will continue to make a lot of money — we estimate about $150 million of revenue this year, and close to $100 million in pre-tax profit. In our eyes, it’s yet another reason why CEO John Lilly should unlock the $4 billion we think Mozilla could be worth via an IPO.

